IBM, Vodafone join forces on digitalisation

IBM and Vodafone Business are creating a new venture designed to help companies across Europe and beyond deliver innovation faster and succeed in a digital world.

The new strategic commercial agreement will provide clients with the open, flexible technologies they need to integrate multiple clouds and prepare for the next wave of digital transformation enabled by AI, 5G, edge and software-defined networking (SDN).

With more than 70% of organisations today using up to 15 cloud environments as they strive to access powerful new digital solutions and services*, the interconnectivity of clouds and the vulnerability of data have become global issues. Together, IBM and Vodafone Business will help companies remove the complexity and barriers from their technology choices and ensure that data and applications flow freely and securely across their organizations.

Under the new venture, Vodafone Business customers will immediately have access to the full portfolio of IBM’s cloud offerings, underpinned by IBM’s deep industry expertise and open technologies.

As part of the agreement, IBM will provide managed services to Vodafone Business’ cloud and hosting unit, in an eight-year engagement valued at approximately $550-million. Customers will benefit from IBM’s optimisation, automation and cognitive capabilities which help them to run their business effectively in a cloud environment.

The new venture will co-develop new digital solutions, combining the strengths of Vodafone’s leadership in IoT, 5G and edge computing with IBM’s multicloud, industry expertise and professional services capabilities.

“IBM has built industry-leading hybrid cloud, AI and security capabilities underpinned by deep industry expertise,” says IBM chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty. “Together, IBM and Vodafone will use the power of the hybrid cloud to securely integrate critical business applications, driving business innovation – from agriculture to next-generation retail.”

“Vodafone has successfully established its cloud business to help our customers succeed in a digital world,” says Vodafone CEO Nick Read. “This strategic venture with IBM allows us to focus on our strengths in fixed and mobile technologies, whilst leveraging IBM’s expertise in multicloud, AI and services. Through this new venture we’ll accelerate our growth and deepen engagement with our customers while driving radical simplification and efficiency in our business.”