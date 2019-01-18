Skyworth wins at CES 2019

At CES 2019, Skyworth was awarded 2018-2019 Global CE Brands TOP 50, 2018-2019 TOP 10 CE Brands, and 2018-2019 Global TV Brands TOP 10.

Skyworth has also received a product award, the AI Smart Dual Ecosystem TV Experience Gold Award for 65S9A/XA9000. It supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, truly becoming the control center of the smart home. With a powerful PQ processor built-in, the TV can display the best image and create an extraordinary experience for audience.

Besides 65S9A/XA9000, SKYWORTH has brought the latest products and technologies to CES, including a 277-inch super narrow bezel TV wall, 8K OLED TV, 82-inch Flush Mount TV, 65-inch Quasi-pixel Backlight TV.

The exhibition also featured the 77-inch OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology and a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos-enabled home theater system.

Skyworth has built partnerships with Google, Amazon, and other technology giants to establish the intelligent product ecosystem.