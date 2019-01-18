SUSE parnters with Intel and SAP

SUSE has announced support for Intel Optane DC persistent memory with SAP HANA.

Running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications, SAP HANA users can now take advantage of high-capacity Intel Optane DC persistent memory in the data centre. Users can optimise their workloads by moving and maintaining larger amounts of data closer to the processor and minimising the higher latency of fetching data from system storage during maintenance.

“Persistent memory technology will spark new applications for data access and storage,” says Thomas Di Giacomo, chief technology officer at SUSE. “By offering a fully supported solution built on Intel Optane DC persistent memory, businesses can take greater advantage of the performance of SAP HANA. SUSE continues to partner with companies like SAP and Intel to serve customers worldwide who are looking to fuel growth by transforming their IT infrastructure. It is their needs that drive the direction of our innovation.”

Alper Ilkbahar, vice-president and GM of the non-volatile memory and storage solutions group at Intel, says: “Intel Optane DC persistent memory represents a new class of memory and storage technology architected specifically for data center usage. This new memory class is designed to enable cost-effective, large-capacity in-memory database solutions, help provide greater system uptime and faster recovery after power cycles and deliver higher-performance cloud-scale applications. By working together with SUSE and SAP to bring this transformative technology to our customers, we can help enable them to take advantage of a whole new generation of applications and services that can deliver revolutionary capabilities for the datacentric era.”

Martin Heisig, SAP HANA Technology Innovation Network, comments: “The ability to deliver persistent memory for SAP HANA is a significant milestone in our ongoing relationship with SUSE and Intel. The SAP Digital Core is built on the concept of simplifying the infrastructure for increased productivity and real-time insights.”

SAP HANA offers businesses of all sizes a high-performance database solution for their SAP applications. Customers using SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications running SAP HANA workloads on Intel Optane DC persistent memory can expect infrastructure cost savings alongside a reduction in management overhead. Because SAP HANA workloads run on Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise is currently the only solution to offer support for SAP HANA and Intel Optane DC persistent memory.