Veritas NetBackup certified for protecting Docker containers

Veritas Technologies has announced that NetBackup 8.1.2 has received certification for protecting Docker container-based workloads.

Veritas’ customers will be able to protect their containerised data and other legacy or modern workloads like SAP Hana, Hadoop or MongoDB in multi cloud, virtual and physical environments.

Containerisation of modern workloads are becoming the norm for organizations all around the world as an efficient way to develop and deploy applications. Gartner expects that “by 2020, more than 50% of global organizations will be running containerised applications in production, up less than 20% today”.

This rapid deployment is leading to questions about data integrity as an increasing number of new containerized applications are designed to create and modify persistent data. This evolution is emphasizing the need for mature backup and recovery processes that protect containerized data and applications wherever they reside.

“With certification for the Docker Enterprise container platform, Veritas once again proves its capabilities to broadly and quickly cover new modern workloads,” says David McMurdo, regional director: South Africa at Veritas. “Customers can protect their critical data across on-premise deployments and in private and public cloud environments and they will benefit from Veritas’ long term strategy to rapidly support any upcoming new workload in the future.”

In container-based application architectures, some containers are designed to create or modify persistent data. In this case, the protection of the data would be critical, but it also allows for other scenarios where data can be safely excluded from backup processes.

As a Docker Certified Container for backup and recovery, Veritas offers three different ways to protect containers with NetBackup, to enable maximum flexibility. Veritas has developed a containerized NetBackup client that can be deployed as a container and utilized to protect persistent application data in this dynamic environment. Certification to the Docker Enterprise platform ensures a smooth deployment for the customer with cooperative support from both Docker and Veritas for production environments.

Veritas customers can also protect their physical environments as well as their modern virtual and multi-cloud deployments with enterprise scale performance as the latest NetBackup 8.1.2 supports Docker and other next-generation workloads like Hadoop, Nutanix, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, HBase and MongoDB.

The backup and restore operations in these heterogeneous complex architectures are being managed through a radically simplified and intuitive user interface that enables authorized employees to easily protect and monitor their own data and applications, wherever they reside.

Customers using NetBackup version 8.1 or later can immediately download and use the certified NetBackup client for Docker Enterprise to protect their containerised application data.