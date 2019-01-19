Our client is looking to hire an experienced Business Analyst as it expands its partnership with its UK based retail solutions IT partner.
Minimum Requirements:
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job
– Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and contribute successfully to team deliveries on complex, long term projects.
– Strong analytical ability and abstract thinking to be able to gather business requirements effectively; create user stories and facilitate creation of the technical specifications.
– Strong interpersonal skills. Listening attentively to requirements, in depth questioning, interpretation and ability to see the holistic view of the business and assess impact accordingly.
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to document and present the results of analysis clearly and concisely.
– Should have technical background or aptitude.
– Ability to act as a bridge between the Product Owner, Client, Development Project Manager and the implementation team.
– Must be able to interrogate and analyze data using Excel and SQL
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job
– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.
– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.
– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.
– Initiative
– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment.
– Integrity
– Professionalism
Education and General Working Experience:
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Solid Business Analysis Experience.
– Minimum requirement is Matric
– 5+ years of on the job work experience as a Business Analyst. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant experience.
– Experience using Agile methodologies in previous duties.
– Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage.
– Must have experience in a retail environment as a BA, not Business Process Analyst, Systems analyst or alike. Must be a solid BA.
Job Specification:
Key Roles and Responsibilities
– Convert high level business requirements received from the Product Owner into user stories, into the smallest testable units of work.
– When necessary, support Product Owner in conducting workshops with the client to gather high level requirements.
– Create user stories in Jira and keep stories up to date.
– Elaborate user stories in Discovery sprint according to BA Definition of Done and Development Definition of Ready. Conduct workshops with the client where necessary to complete elaboration process.
– Create mock-ups and specific examples using tools such as Visio, Balsamiq, and Draw.io etc. where necessary to support user stories.
– Create user acceptance requirements.
– Work and collaborate closely with the Product Owner, QA, Architects and the developers on the team to meet sprint delivery.
– Create documentation e.g. Catalogues, where required once the story or epic has been delivered before the sprint ends.
– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:
Elaborating business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.
Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.
Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Testers as required.
Support the development process by assisting developers and QA’s to understand the requirements.
Participate in planning meetings.
Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.
Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.
Participate in, and present demos where required.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
– Clean criminal and credit record required
– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens, or foreign national applicants with permanent resident permits.