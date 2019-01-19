Business Analyst

Our client is looking to hire an experienced Business Analyst as it expands its partnership with its UK based retail solutions IT partner.

Minimum Requirements:

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job

– Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and contribute successfully to team deliveries on complex, long term projects.

– Strong analytical ability and abstract thinking to be able to gather business requirements effectively; create user stories and facilitate creation of the technical specifications.

– Strong interpersonal skills. Listening attentively to requirements, in depth questioning, interpretation and ability to see the holistic view of the business and assess impact accordingly.

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to document and present the results of analysis clearly and concisely.

– Should have technical background or aptitude.

– Ability to act as a bridge between the Product Owner, Client, Development Project Manager and the implementation team.

– Must be able to interrogate and analyze data using Excel and SQL

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.

– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.

– Initiative

– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment.

– Integrity

– Professionalism

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

– Solid Business Analysis Experience.

– Minimum requirement is Matric

– 5+ years of on the job work experience as a Business Analyst. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant experience.

– Experience using Agile methodologies in previous duties.

– Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage.

– Must have experience in a retail environment as a BA, not Business Process Analyst, Systems analyst or alike. Must be a solid BA.

Job Specification:

Key Roles and Responsibilities

– Convert high level business requirements received from the Product Owner into user stories, into the smallest testable units of work.

– When necessary, support Product Owner in conducting workshops with the client to gather high level requirements.

– Create user stories in Jira and keep stories up to date.

– Elaborate user stories in Discovery sprint according to BA Definition of Done and Development Definition of Ready. Conduct workshops with the client where necessary to complete elaboration process.

– Create mock-ups and specific examples using tools such as Visio, Balsamiq, and Draw.io etc. where necessary to support user stories.

– Create user acceptance requirements.

– Work and collaborate closely with the Product Owner, QA, Architects and the developers on the team to meet sprint delivery.

– Create documentation e.g. Catalogues, where required once the story or epic has been delivered before the sprint ends.

– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

 Elaborating business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.

 Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

 Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Testers as required.

 Support the development process by assisting developers and QA’s to understand the requirements.

 Participate in planning meetings.

 Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

 Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.

 Participate in, and present demos where required.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Clean criminal and credit record required

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens, or foreign national applicants with permanent resident permits.

