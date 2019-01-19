Business Analyst

Jan 19, 2019

Our client is looking to hire an experienced Business Analyst as it expands its partnership with its UK based retail solutions IT partner.

Minimum Requirements:
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job

– Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and contribute successfully to team deliveries on complex, long term projects.
– Strong analytical ability and abstract thinking to be able to gather business requirements effectively; create user stories and facilitate creation of the technical specifications.
– Strong interpersonal skills. Listening attentively to requirements, in depth questioning, interpretation and ability to see the holistic view of the business and assess impact accordingly.
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to document and present the results of analysis clearly and concisely.
– Should have technical background or aptitude.
– Ability to act as a bridge between the Product Owner, Client, Development Project Manager and the implementation team.
– Must be able to interrogate and analyze data using Excel and SQL

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.
– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.
– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.
– Initiative
– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment.
– Integrity
– Professionalism

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Solid Business Analysis Experience.
– Minimum requirement is Matric
– 5+ years of on the job work experience as a Business Analyst. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant experience.
– Experience using Agile methodologies in previous duties.
– Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage.
– Must have experience in a retail environment as a BA, not Business Process Analyst, Systems analyst or alike. Must be a solid BA.

Job Specification:
Key Roles and Responsibilities

– Convert high level business requirements received from the Product Owner into user stories, into the smallest testable units of work.
– When necessary, support Product Owner in conducting workshops with the client to gather high level requirements.
– Create user stories in Jira and keep stories up to date.
– Elaborate user stories in Discovery sprint according to BA Definition of Done and Development Definition of Ready. Conduct workshops with the client where necessary to complete elaboration process.
– Create mock-ups and specific examples using tools such as Visio, Balsamiq, and Draw.io etc. where necessary to support user stories.
– Create user acceptance requirements.
– Work and collaborate closely with the Product Owner, QA, Architects and the developers on the team to meet sprint delivery.
– Create documentation e.g. Catalogues, where required once the story or epic has been delivered before the sprint ends.
– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:
 Elaborating business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.
 Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.
 Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Testers as required.
 Support the development process by assisting developers and QA’s to understand the requirements.
 Participate in planning meetings.

 Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.
 Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.
 Participate in, and present demos where required.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Clean criminal and credit record required
– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens, or foreign national applicants with permanent resident permits.

