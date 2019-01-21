Free trial for black subscription package

Entertainment streaming service, black, offers newcomers to its service a seven-day free trial to it premium subscription package Binge Elite.

Binge Elite gives subscribers full access to all content on the streaming service including series, music, movies, sports, kiddies programming, documentaries, over 60+ live TV channels and 8 FOX channels with the exception of subscription based movies which are available to rent.

black is improving its current free trial offer from entry level to the most premium package.

“We want to offer consumers the full experience when they register on black” says PR Manager Precious Nkabinde. “The changes allowed for the quality of the package to be vastly better.”

This trial package allows new subscribers to binge on acclaimed video-on-demand seasons of series on FOX+ and National Geographic+ such as Empire, The Americans, Modern Family and Star as well as keep up with the latest season on the live FOX TV channels amongst other programming.

New subscribers have a chance to watch, browse, stream and download content on the premium Binge Elite package, which normally costs R449 per month for free up to 7 days.