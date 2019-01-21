Fujitsu drives data centre transformation

Fujitsu has announced new options for enabling businesses to run mission-critical SAP HANA workloads on a hyper-converged infrastructure. These options will allow businesses to manage and scale advanced, fully-virtualized SAP solution environments.

The Fujitsu Integrated System PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN unlocks the benefits of decoupling compute, storage and networking capabilities from underlying hardware. This means businesses can enjoy cloud-like economies by virtualizing entire data centers running all workloads – including SAP applications and other business applications running on SAP HANA – on a common, software-defined pool of resources.

As a result, high-performance applications can be scaled according to demand, with the benefit of a unified management of resources. Optimising on-premises resources delivers cost savings and powers the performance of data-rich applications. This enables enterprises to plan for the flexible growth of SAP solution landscapes in line with the demands of the digital era – while the hyper-converged approach builds a bridge to future cloud integration.

Fujitsu PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN is an end-to-end infrastructure solution built on best-in class components, including high-performance, four-socket Fujitsu Primergy x86 servers, which have consistently excelled in benchmark tests, and the market-leading VMware virtualization software vSAN. The solution supports four-socket servers, and is fully optimized for SAP HANA and applications that leverage the speed of in-memory databases, such as real-time data analytics.

Fujitsu PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN comes with a range of management options. Simplified data center operation via the integrated Fujitsu ServerView server management suite allows advanced monitoring and management of all critical hardware components. Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager gives organisations centralised control over entire data centres, while Fujitsu Software Enterprise Service Catalog Manager is a stepping stone for customers to turn their virtual infrastructures into hybrid cloud environments.

A comprehensive package of consulting, integration and support services from Fujitsu further streamlines the implementation and operation of Fujitsu PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN.