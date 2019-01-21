Hemant Harie is new Gabsten MD

Data management solutions specialist, Gabsten Technologies (Gabsten), has appointed Hemant Harie as its new MD.

Harie will be moving up from the position of Operations Manager, a role he has held for over three years, after commencing his career at Gabsten in 2010.

He will be responsible for overseeing the entire operational and business functions of the company, maintaining and augmenting the company’s existing legacy of customer support and commitment.

Comments Harie: “We have cemented our reputation as a leading data management consulting company, offering consulting, technical support, managed services and training to our clients. I will be focusing on expanding the company’s market share through additional services and solutions that are complementary to our current offering. We will leverage our specialised skills in data management, solutions implementation and support to strengthen our ties with partners and resellers, both within and outside of the Commvault ecosystem.”

Harie has a degree in Computer Science and Telecommunications as well as an array of ICT certifications in areas like Server Administration and Data Warehousing.

Harie adds: “I’ve been with Gabsten for over eight years, touching virtually every division from support, to training and finally operations management. My experience with Gabsten, the technology we specialise in and the customers we work with, has paved the way for me to confidently assume the challenges of my new role, one which I look forward to tackling with relish.”