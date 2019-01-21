New year brings new and improved technologies

Every year starts with excitement as many new tech trends and technologies emerge that are fast changing the way we work and interact with others. In fact, technology is revolutionising the way we do business.

Cloud-based communications has proven to be a substantial driving force in the modern world. It has given the workplace improved operational system capability, flexibility and simplicity. It has completely overhauled business telephony.

Euphoria director John Woollam believes that as we move into 2019 this is the best time to get your business heading in the right direction. “That means choosing a business telco provider that can give you a competitive advantage by giving you the best service, leading tech and saving you money, all in one comprehensive package.”

Euphoria is an innovative, cloud-based, cost effective business telephone system that offers unprecedented control and automated operational efficiency. It boasts a built-in Telephone Management System (TMS) that provides in-depth insights into any business. Companies can now assess their call costs and determine exactly which users and departments are costing them the most.

He says Euphoria can save customers up to 50% on their monthly business phone spend. “More importantly, there are no more unnecessary long-term contracts, high call costs and opaque billing. We’re so confident in our system and service that we don’t need to tie our customers into lengthy 3 – 5 year contracts – our agreements are month-to-month.”

Euphoria is the ideal solution for existing and emerging workforces who demand constant connectivity and productivity from almost anywhere. It is a scalable solution for 3 to 1000+ extensions, it can grow with the business or be easily scaled down in the unfortunate event of retrenchments.

“Our system can be easily adjusted in real-time without any new hardware requirements or getting stuck with expensive hardware that you’ve paid for but no longer need. The flexibility we give you means increased peace of mind in turbulent economic times,” he adds.

Woollam says Euphoria was built in South Africa for the South African market. “We didn’t import tech that wasn’t entirely suited to the local business landscape. Instead, we built a powerful and simple system that is designed to make your like easier.”

“Our Telephone Management System is feature-rich and offers everything you could ever want from a business phone system and loads more. This includes call centre functionality complete with outbound dialers and agent management,” he adds.