Software Developer – Android

We are seeking to hire skilled Mobile Developers to join our team. Your duties will revolve around building software by writing code, as well as correcting system issues, adapting solutions to work with new technologies and in new environments and Improving system performance. You will be involved in planning and spec sessions as well as the improvement of our internal technical processes and procedures. To be successful in this role, you need extensive programming knowledge as well as a drive to get things done right.Responsibilities:•Develop Software to specification •Maintain and Improve existing solutions•Write code and UI tests to improve system stability•Assist with application design and technical documentation•Ensure software is developed to a high standard•Execute technical investigations •Ensure system quality through defined process and standardsQualification / Experience Requirements:•Computer Science Diploma/Degree or similar•3+of solid working mobile experience (Continuous experience)•Strong Development Experience (Android Studio, Java, C# …)•Strong API Experience (REST, SOAP etc)•Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)•Strong OO Programming ExperienceBeneficial Skills:•Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)•Open Edge Progress•Report writing (SSRS, Crystal)•MVC, Angular•MCP Exam(s)•Team Services, SVN, GITCompetencies:•Meticulous attention to detail•Driven to deliver quality work •Excellent problem-solving skills•Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management•Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines•Innovative and passionate about development •Able to run with a given task

