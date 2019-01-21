Software Developer – Port Elizabeth

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices. Working on front-end development (i.e. creating views and making changes) and back end web development (i.e. logic, APIs and threads). Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features. Conducting beta testing and testing code for robustness, usability and general reliability. Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications Integrate software components and third-party programs Verify and deploy programs and systems Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems. Recommend and execute improvements Conduct Code reviews of other team members code prior to committing changes Create technical documentation for reference and reporting Taking responsibility for estimating, planning, and managing all of his/her own tasks Reviewing analysis documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

