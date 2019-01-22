Applications open for machine intelligence masters

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) has opened applications for the second intake of its unique African Master’s in Machine Intelligence (AMMI), a one-year intensive foundational master’s program that will provide young Africans with training in Machine Learning (ML) and its applications.

“We were encouraged by the enthusiasm and excellent applications we have received for the first intake last year,” says Professor Moustapha Cissé, director of the AMMI program at AIMS and Head of the Google AI centre in Ghana. “The AMMI program gives students intensive mathematics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning training, preparing them to think of new ways to solve local and global challenges.

“The first cohort has really demonstrated the potential for foundational AI and machine learning research, and will enrich the machine intelligence ecosystem on the continent. We look forward to accepting new applications for the program.”

The first cohort of AMMI students, supported by Facebook and Google, and based at the AIMS Rwanda campus in Kigali, are set to graduate in June this year. The AMMI program includes 30 students from 10 African countries with 43 percent women. After the one-year intensive program, graduates are encouraged to pursue doctorate study or join the best industrial and public R&D labs, in Africa and beyond.

“Creating an effective, globally connected community of MI practitioners in Africa will reduce the technology gap, strengthen Africa’s economies and enable better governance,” says Prof Cissé.

To apply, students must have a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, computer science, electrical engineering or an equivalent from an accredited institution, be interested and/or have background in artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as have a strong interest in solving national or continental problems using science and technology.

Visit aimsammi.org for more details.