Pre-listing statement from Multichoice

MultiChoice Group has released its pre-listing statement in compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements, providing further details about its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Trading in MCG shares is expected to commence on the JSE on 27 February 2019.

As announced on 17 September 2018, MCG will include, amongst others, MultiChoice South Africa (MCSA), MultiChoice Africa, Showmax, as well as the global digital platform security provider, Irdeto and all their subsidiaries and affiliates.

Calvo Mawela, group CEO of MCG, says: “We believe the listing of MultiChoice provides an excellent opportunity to invest in the leading provider of video entertainment on the African continent. MCG brings an incomparable local and international content offering to around 14-million households and is one of the fastest growing pay-TV broadcast providers globally. With strong financials, the flexibility of an ungeared balance sheet and deep local knowledge, we hope to deliver excellent returns to shareholders over time.”

Bob van Dijk, Naspers CEO, comments: “MultiChoice Group is a pioneer in video entertainment across Africa and we are extremely proud to have built this company into a major success from the time when it was founded over 30 years ago. The strength of the company’s leadership team, alongside its compelling content, world-class technological capabilities and attractive financial profile means that it is very well positioned for future growth in an evolving sector on the African continent.”