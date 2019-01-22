Private sector key to African economies

The key to African economic emergence lies in the removal of barriers, increased connectivity between nations and infrastructure development, DP World’s group chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has told African leaders and top executives at the Africa Emergence Conference in Dakar, Senegal.

“We believe in the viability of Africa, we believe in investing in the continent and during our investment in Senegal we improved efficiency and volumes 135% in 10 years,” Bin Sulayem told the audience.

Addressing a panel on how private institutions can help support emergence in Africa with president Macky Sall of Senegal and prime minister Mahatir Mohammed of Malaysia, Bin Sulayem explained how economic emergence is dependant on increasing inter-African trade and infrastructure development.

“The removal of trade barriers is very important. In Africa, tariffs are 50% higher than in Latin America and Asia,” he says. “Intra-regional trade in Africa is only 12% while in Europe, Asia and Latin America it is over 50%. We need to improve this to prosper,” he adds.

Bin Sulayem reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the economic growth of Senegal and developing Dakar into a major logistics hub and gateway for West Africa during the panel with president Macky Sall.

He stressed that as a smart trade enabler, DP World has the extensive expertise and know-how that can help African countries realise their trade and infrastructure goals, while assisting countries to address national ports and logistics infrastructure challenges.

He highlighted the importance of developing a logistics infrastructure reflecting DP World’s activities in Rwanda and Mali.

“We believe in connecting landlocked nations to the world and international markets. Our logistics park in Rwanda will reduce costs across the country and region,” he says. “The price of a container moving from Shanghai to an East African port is anywhere between $500 to $1 000; the price of the same container from the port to Kigali is $5 000,” he says.

President Macky Sall of Senegal told the audience that DP World helped in the development of Senegal.

“What the CEO said is the truth; in Senegal we have experienced a change because DP World was present before I became president with a concession of 25 years at the Port of Dakar,” he says.

President Sall added that the government is consolidating on DP World’s presence and that both are working together to finalise new port investments.

“Country stability is essential, but so is the stability of the contracts between the state and the private sector to develop foreign investment. It is evident that the public investment cannot satisfy the basic needs of the population, so we need to work with private sector,” he says.

DP World has operations in Senegal, Egypt, Mozambique, Somaliland, Rwanda and Algeria and has recently signed an agreement with the Republic of Mali to develop a logistics platform and the Democratic Republic of Congo for the countries first deep-sea port.