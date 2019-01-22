Schneider Electric launches Go Green in the City 2019

Schneider Electric has launched Go Green in the City 2019, its annual global student contest to find bold ideas and innovative solutions for smarter, more energy-efficient and sustainable cities.

Now in its ninth year, Go Green in the City is a major event for business and engineering students worldwide. In 2018, over 24 000 young innovators from more than 3 000 universities in 163 countries took part, including 58% women.

The stakes for Go Green in the City competitors are high. Not only do the competitors get a chance to make an impact in powering the digital economy, but they also get a chance to win an international trip to Schneider Electric’s Global Innovation Summit 2019, a two-day event on 2 and 3 October 2019, in Barcelona (Spain) which will bring together Schneider Electric experts and world-leading industry thinkers to share insights and bold ideas on the challenges and opportunities of Powering the Digital Economy.

Students will have opportunities to be connected and be mentored by industry experts, ultimately to work for Schneider Electric.

In 2019, the competition should attract even more interest, thanks to the four specific topic categories. Students are invited to submit their bold ideas in one of four categories: “Buildings of the Future”, “Plants of the Future”, “Grids of the Future” and “Sustainability and Access to Energy”.

The challenges are connected to Schneider Electric’s sustainability business strategy and reflects the company’s commitment with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), inviting students to share ideas to reshape the future and show a more effective side of sustainability: the connection of the social and environmental impacts with technology and the business world.

Olivier Blum, global chief human resources officer at Schneider Electric, comments: “The young generation today face considerable challenges in creating a bright future for themselves. Achieving a sustainable world future is only possible when empowering young people and helping them to become a driving force for innovation. I am proud that Go Green in the City has become a platform for students to develop their ideas for a better tomorrow.”