Scrum Master – Cape Town

Scrum Master, Cape Town, R960,000 Per Annum

My client is a leading provider of technology to the avoinics industry and they have an expanding office in Cape Town!

My client has a passion for innovation and they are looking passionate Scrum Masters to join their office based in Woodstock!

My client has offices based in UK, USA, Cape Town and Hungary and their Cape Town office is the technology hub that is driving the growth and innovation within their business.

Ideally the Scrum Master they are looking for has:

-Experience with Jira and COnfluence

-Full Tech Stack Overview Java/HTML/CSS/JavaScript/Angular 2

-Ability to differentiate between methodologies such as Kanban, XP, LEAN and Scrum

-Understanding of BDD, TDD, DDD, FDD Principles

My client has created a really cool working environment to match the high level of work they do! You have the opportunity to work two days a week from home, monthly breakfasts on the company, flex-hours, very casual environment, snacks and all day-kitchens!

Interested? Let me know on (email address) or call me on (contact number)

