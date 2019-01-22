Senior Software Developer

Academic requirements:

– Honours Degree / Degree + 8 years work experience

Work experience:

– From 8 and no more than 10 years’ work experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

– Must be able to program in one major object orientated language.

Initial 6 month contract. Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

The developer will be base in Port Elizabeth. Will not be required to travel to clients and will be office based.

Salary is highly determined by the individual’s skills and abilities and the function he/she fulfills in the company.

Learn more/Apply for this position