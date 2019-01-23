Data Specialist

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking a PLC Data Specialist / Controls Engineer to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- *Relevant Tertiary qualification *Willingness to learn – overseas travel / training. Duties to include (amongst others):- *Support and maintain highly integrated machine control systems *Integral member of PFMEA team and production support team *Responsible for training maintenance and production personnel on various machine functions *Support and interact with the Engineering Manager and Team *Responsible for enhancing equipment operation through capital project management resulting in improved product quality and reduced cost. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

