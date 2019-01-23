Entelect to acquire a majority stake in Netherlands-based Fixx iT

South African software engineering and solutions company Entelect has entered into an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Fixx iT, a software engineering and professional services company headquartered in Zeist, Netherlands.

Along with Entelect New Zealand, this investment into Fixx iT continues the international expansion of the company and opens further opportunities for its customers, people and business by providing sought after skills, international exposure and the opportunity to broaden their service offering.

“At Entelect, we believe that our culture of driving results for our customers and hiring the best people is one that can be produced on a global scale,” says Shashi Hansjee, CEO of Entelect. “With Fixx iT joining the Entelect family, we welcome an amazing group of developers and professionals who share our commitment to delivering the highest quality software engineered solutions and providing an environment for growth for our people.”

Pending the completion of the purchase agreement, Entelect will take a controlling, majority stake of 87,5% of Fixx iT. Over time, Fixx iT will be rebranded to Entelect Europe.

Ronald Kuyper, the current owner of Fixx iT, will continue to assist in building the business in a part time capacity. “We expect the transition to be smooth as some of the software engineers at Fixx iT, are in fact South African” says Hansjee.

The purchase advances Entelect’s goal of becoming the world’s best software engineering and solutions company. It creates the opportunity to attract more foreign income into South Africa by connecting customers in Europe to the core team. It also gives Entelect people the opportunity to explore new cultures and experiences by transferring between offices and will give current and prospective customers access to global thinking and talent.

“Our team at Fixx iT is extremely proud of what we’ve achieved since we launched in 2005, and we are excited to see what the future holds with Entelect,” says Kuyper. “Their values completely align with ours and we look forward to embracing the Entelect mission, working together to serve our customer’s needs, and opening up growth opportunities for all our people across our office locations.”