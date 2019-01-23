indaHash continues expansion into sub-Saharan Africa

indaHash, a global technology influencer platform, continues its exponential growth into the African continent with its expansion into Nigeria.

The move forms part of the global platform’s strategic plan to provide full coverage across Africa with Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya set to follow from early 2019.

The Nigerian office will be led by Olatomi Kolawole who will be based in Lagos, and will be supported by Federico Dedeu, vice-president: Middle East and Africa at indaHash.

Kolawole has numerous certifications to her name along with an impressive career history. Her roles include social media manager, account manager, customer relationship manager and head of strategy at the digital marketing agency she co-founded. She brings a wealth of skills and expertise to the Nigerian office.

“Having offices in South Africa and Nigeria, and soon in Tanzania and Kenya, will provide us with strong footholds in Africa that will allow us to operate seamlessly across the region,” says Federico Dedeu, vice-president: Middle East and Africa at indaHash. “Nigeria is an extremely dynamic and challenging market that we felt was critical for the continued growth of indaHash in Africa. The people are go-getters and trendsetters making them a superb fit for the indaHash ethos.”

In addition to the vibrancy of the people and the market, Nigeria also presented a strong business opportunity for indaHash. The company considered many economic, demographic and technological data points in its business case before making the move. The reality is that Africa is a challenging market when compared to more established and mature ones such as the United States and the European Union but that should not stop any business from taking advantage of fresh opportunities.

indaHash’s vision is to connect brands, social media influencers and content creators across the African continent and the globe. Today, anyone with a smartphone, internet connection and a story to tell is able to grow an audience, which can be a very valuable asset.

“Nigeria is one of those very complex markets when it comes to operationally doing business, however, the opportunity was there,” adds Dedeu. “The timing, the network and the right people were not only aligned, but ideally placed for this expansion. We felt that all these elements had come together perfectly for Nigeria, making it the ideal time to fully commit and enter this massive market.”

The company’s goal is to support the growth of the African social media entrepreneurs, influencers and content creators, helping them to maximise this business opportunity by collaborating with the world’s most amazing brands. Brands are able to benefit by leveraging a single partner to easily run campaigns across markets, while authentically having their message delivered in a localised and authentic way.

“Nigeria will be one of our key strategic office hubs from which we will manage our West African markets,” concludes Dedeu. “The plan is to scale up the team from a business development and delivery perspective so we have on the ground support. This will ensure we continue to build the best influencer marketing platform while providing brands with strategic advice and guidance in establishing their influencer marketing programmes.

The indaHash Nigeria branch officially opened in November 2018 and has already started collaborations with new brands and influencers.