Intermediate Business Analyst

Our client is seeking an Intermediate Business Analyst who will be responsible for supporting the organization in providing business solutions/consultation to the external/internal clients.An Intermediate Business Analyst will build a strong focus and foundation in business analysis.Duties:

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide leadership by helping to model new procedures and processes for the Business Analysis team.

Anticipates client needs before they arise and presents solutions to project management that encompass the issues at hand.

Understands expectations that were set with client and recognizes when issues/events may affect delivery.

Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

Evaluates business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

Ensures solutions meet business needs and requirements

Monitors deliverables and ensures timely completion of projects.

Experience:

2 – 5 Years’ experience in business analysis or related field.

Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.

Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.

Experience working within SDLC methodologies.

Proficient with Google Sheets and Confluence

Understanding of BPMN

Excellent UML skills

Solid oral and written communication and presentation skills.

Ability to prioritize recommendations based on implementation complexity and business impact.

Results-driven achiever who is able to grasp and communicate complex ideas clearly.

Possesses working knowledge of HTML, SQL, and database design

Qualification:

IT related Degree/Diploma.

BACA Level 3 Competency

AgileBA Practitioner Certification

IIBA Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA)

Good technical, documentation and communications skills.

Understands technical design specifications

Knowledge of Microsoft applications, Word, Visio.

Knowledge of process modelling, workflow diagramming, use case documentation.

Ability to describe business and functional requirements to multiple audiences.

Experience working within and leading cross-functional teams

Solid planning, organisational and time management skills.

Ability to work independently or as part of a team as the situation requires.

Strong customer focus and commitment to service excellence.

Energetic self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Focused on helping to improve existing processes with the Business Analysis team.

