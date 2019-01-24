Intermediate Business Analyst

Jan 24, 2019

Our client is seeking an Intermediate Business Analyst who will be responsible for supporting the organization in providing business solutions/consultation to the external/internal clients.An Intermediate Business Analyst will build a strong focus and foundation in business analysis.Duties:

  • Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

  • Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

  • Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

  • Provide leadership by helping to model new procedures and processes for the Business Analysis team.

  • Anticipates client needs before they arise and presents solutions to project management that encompass the issues at hand.

  • Understands expectations that were set with client and recognizes when issues/events may affect delivery.

  • Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

  • Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

  • Evaluates business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

  • Ensures solutions meet business needs and requirements

  • Monitors deliverables and ensures timely completion of projects.

 Experience:

  • 2 – 5 Years’ experience in business analysis or related field.

  • Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.

  • Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.

  • Experience working within SDLC methodologies.

  • Proficient with Google Sheets and Confluence

  • Understanding of BPMN

  • Excellent UML skills

  • Solid oral and written communication and presentation skills.

  • Ability to prioritize recommendations based on implementation complexity and business impact.

  • Results-driven achiever who is able to grasp and communicate complex ideas clearly.

  • Possesses working knowledge of HTML, SQL, and database design

 Qualification:

  • IT related Degree/Diploma.

  • BACA Level 3 Competency

  • AgileBA Practitioner Certification

  • IIBA Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA)

  • Good technical, documentation and communications skills.

  • Understands technical design specifications

  • Knowledge of Microsoft applications, Word, Visio.

  • Knowledge of process modelling, workflow diagramming, use case documentation.

  • Ability to describe business and functional requirements to multiple audiences.

  • Experience working within and leading cross-functional teams

  • Solid planning, organisational and time management skills.

  • Ability to work independently or as part of a team as the situation requires.

  • Strong customer focus and commitment to service excellence.

  • Energetic self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

  • Focused on helping to improve existing processes with the Business Analysis team.

