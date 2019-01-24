Our client is seeking an Intermediate Business Analyst who will be responsible for supporting the organization in providing business solutions/consultation to the external/internal clients.An Intermediate Business Analyst will build a strong focus and foundation in business analysis.Duties:
- Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.
- Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.
- Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.
- Provide leadership by helping to model new procedures and processes for the Business Analysis team.
- Anticipates client needs before they arise and presents solutions to project management that encompass the issues at hand.
- Understands expectations that were set with client and recognizes when issues/events may affect delivery.
- Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.
- Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.
- Evaluates business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions
- Ensures solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Monitors deliverables and ensures timely completion of projects.
Experience:
- 2 – 5 Years’ experience in business analysis or related field.
- Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.
- Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.
- Experience working within SDLC methodologies.
- Proficient with Google Sheets and Confluence
- Understanding of BPMN
- Excellent UML skills
- Solid oral and written communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to prioritize recommendations based on implementation complexity and business impact.
- Results-driven achiever who is able to grasp and communicate complex ideas clearly.
- Possesses working knowledge of HTML, SQL, and database design
Qualification:
- IT related Degree/Diploma.
- BACA Level 3 Competency
- AgileBA Practitioner Certification
- IIBA Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA)
- Good technical, documentation and communications skills.
- Understands technical design specifications
- Knowledge of Microsoft applications, Word, Visio.
- Knowledge of process modelling, workflow diagramming, use case documentation.
- Ability to describe business and functional requirements to multiple audiences.
- Experience working within and leading cross-functional teams
- Solid planning, organisational and time management skills.
- Ability to work independently or as part of a team as the situation requires.
- Strong customer focus and commitment to service excellence.
- Energetic self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
- Focused on helping to improve existing processes with the Business Analysis team.