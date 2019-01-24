KZN puts itself on show for investors

Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) is shaping up to be an attractive investment target.

The real manufacturing gross value added (GVA) for KwaZulu-Natal was estimated at R80,8-billion, making it the second highest contributor to the South African GVA behind Gauteng.

This is according to MEC Sihle Zikalala, who adds that government’s infrastructure expenditure plan for the province is tagged at more than R200-billion over the next seven years, further increasing the attractiveness of doing business with companies located in KZN.

The infrastructure programme involves road construction, air freight, rail, and the provision of water sanitation, services and electrification, as well as a major focus on the maritime industry.

In the recent BRICS Round Table Discussion KZN was specifically highlighted for a number of reasons including the rapid growth of Richards Bay, the province’s access to two large and busy ports, as well as a burgeoning Industrial Development Zone.

In addition, the country’s automotive industry is aiming to increase the local content of assembled cars from around 38% and wants to double its production to 1,2-million vehicles by 2020. There is ongoing pressure to procure locally and with more than R50-billion worth of components required, there is a huge potential market for local manufacturers. Similarly, there is a strategic path for the suppliers of industrial technology to these manufacturers.

“It’s critical that local businesses find proactive ways in which to fight any negative influences caused by the economic downturn,” says Nick Sarnadas, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery. “We encourage these businesses to take a stand at the region’s largest industrial technology exhibition, where they will be able to reach their target market in a focused and concentrated way. The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE), which is being held between 24 and 26 July 2019 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, takes the guesswork out of niche networking.”