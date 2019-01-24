Nology debuts Yealink CP930W Cordless DECT Conference Phone

Nology, the Platinum distributor for Yealink in South Africa, has announced the local availability of a new addition to the Yealink Conference Phone range, the CP930W Cordless DECT Conference Phone.

The Yealink CP930W is a unique product to this market segment, which allows easy connectivity to existing DECT solutions and participants to make conference calls where they want, when they want. The CP930W simply connects to the Yealink W60B base station and uses DECT technology to ensure excellent call quality, without cords tethering you to one spot.

Yealink now offers a comprehensive DECT solution by offering desktop, cordless and conference phones that connect to a single base station. Yealink’s DECT range is ideal for small offices where fixed infrastructure is limited while call quality is critical.

The Yealink CP930W distinguishes itself by providing users with a premium audio experience without the need for network infrastructure in every boardroom. It frees users from the limitations of power outlets and Internet ports, and meets the mobility requirement of the organisation. With the development of Yealink’s Noise Proof Technology, the CP930W intelligently eliminates background noise and automatically mutes the microphone when human voice is not detected to save bandwidth and ensure better call quality.

Additionally, the Yealink CP930W features a 3,1-inch 248×120 LCD display as well as built-in Bluetooth. Conference calls can be made/joined easily through the CP930W’s intuitive interface, and calls can be muted at the tap of a button.

By pairing with the Yealink W60B DECT base station, which supports coverage of up to 50 metres indoors or 300 metres outdoors, the CP930W can be used anywhere within the signal reception range, conveniently and flexibly. In addition, a built-in rechargeable battery greatly improves the availability and mobility of the CP930W with up to 24 hours of talk time or 360 hours of standby time. This unique feature allows users to move the CP930W to a different room or office effortlessly and conveniently, without the need to find or plug into an available power outlet.