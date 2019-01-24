Ricoh unveils intelligent devices for digital workplaces

Ricoh has announced the launch of its first series of Intelligent Devices to meet the constantly changing needs of today’s digital workplaces.

The range, which will be available in South Africa soon, is part of Ricoh’s Dynamic Workplace Intelligence approach and features the company’s new Always Current Technology that ensures the technical capabilities of products evolve in parallel with customer requirements.

“The new intelligent devices empower digital workplaces to scale their capabilities based on their latest needs,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA, “while keeping security and software capabilities updated.”

Ricoh Always Current Technology platform empowers people to work smarter via technologies that deliver scalability, security, sustainability and simplicity. Users can download and install new applications, features and upgrades directly to their device as they become available, providing complete agility and flexibility.

The platform empowers digital workplaces to scale their capabilities based on their latest needs, while also keeping security features and software completely up to date. Additionally, it enables instant access to upgrades the moment they hit the market, eliminating the need to purchase new hardware for additional functionality or wait for contracts to expire.

Furthermore, Ricoh Intelligent Support ensures software upgrades can be quickly performed remotely and that user uptime is maximised.

The new IM C series of A3 colour MFPs is the first in a range of intelligent devices Ricoh will bring to market featuring the next generation platform. The array of upcoming office printing advancements includes Ricoh Cloud Workflow Solutions, a collection of innovative cloud-based technologies that deliver streamlined simplicity in affordable, scalable, subscription-based packages to help customers grow their business.

Ricoh Always Current Technology is realised in 13 new A3 colour intelligent MFPs, including the RICOH IM C2000, IM C2500, IM C3000, IM C3500, IM C4500, IM C5500 and IM C6000. These devices print at 20, 25, 30, 35, 45, 55 and 60 pages per minute (ppm), respectively. They deliver printing, scanning, copying, finishing and faxing support for output sizes up to SRA3, and standard mobile printing support. Each device is certified with an EPEAT rating that independently confirms sustainability capabilities.

David Mills, CEO of Ricoh Europe, says: “A key aspect of empowering digital workplaces is securing information and making it available to those that need it as soon as it’s required. Information security is a design priority for Ricoh, which is why this range of intelligent MFPs leverage on-board encryption.”

The new devices will incorporate Ricoh’s new Smart Operation Panel, equipped with an upgraded processor that provides faster transitions between applications and a smooth, responsive touch screen. The new functionality is based on customer feedback and is designed to improve accessibility as well as the overall user experience. The new interface can be tailored to better adapt to and serve individual workplaces, workflows and needs. Ricoh service experts can remotely access a device’s Smart Operation Panel for fast troubleshooting and perform automatic firmware updates.

Mills says: “Today’s businesses are tasked with adapting to change at seemingly breakneck speed. We recognise that our customers have new and emerging needs, and that workplaces are expanding outside traditional offices. Our new intelligent devices range means that, just like other smart devices, our customers will be able to install any applications they like at any time enabling them to work smarter and more effectively. We’ve called our new approach Dynamic Workplace Intelligence to represent how we work with our customers to meet their every digital workplace need.”