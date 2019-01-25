First Distribution signs up Crowdstrike

First Distribution has announced a partnership with cloud-delivered endpoint protection provider Crowdstrike.

Customers will now have greater access to CrowdStrike’s comprehensive range of cyber security solution, including the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, the new standard in endpoint protection technology, CrowdStrike Services, and Intelliegence.

“It is First Distribution’s strategy to represent leading global brands across Africa,” says Brad Stein, GM: networking and security at First Distribution Johannesburg.

“We are excited to have CrowdStrike in our stable. CrowdStrike is the only company that offers a comprehensive approach to endpoint protection, uniquely based in a cloud native technology that adds speed, efficacy, and scalability for every deployment.

“We look forward to working with them in the distribution of their security portfolio to effectively protect customers across the South African region.”