HPE recognises its champions

Top honours were shared pretty evenly among HP Enterprise business partners last night when the vendor recognised and rewarded its channel at a gala dinner in Hyde Park.

Rising to the glamorous event’s theme of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, HPE channel executive, Leon Erasmus got proceedings underway to the opening of the group’s “We are the Champions.”

“You are the champions,” he told the assembled throng of channel partners. “You are not just partners, you are the heart of the business.”

Erasmus said that through its channel, HPE South Africa had achieved outstanding double-digit growth of more than 20% in the previous year. And, staying on the Queen theme, he added: “This year, we are confident that we will rock you. We are going to make it a lot more simpler for you to do business with us – there are going to be some tremendous changes to the way we conduct business with you.

“We want to do more with you and through you,” he says.

In terms of awards, Datacentrix was the stand-out partner scooping three company awards and one individual award, including the HPE Compute Partner of the Year. EOH, though, wasn’t far behind with two company awards and one individual, including the coveted and closely-contested HiT (Hybrid IT) Platinum Partner of the Year. Axiz took the trophy for Distributor of the Year, while Microsoft was announced as the company’s Alliance Partner of the Year.

The full list of winners is:

• Aruba Partner Sales Champion – Datacentrix

• Aruba Product Manager of the Year – Warren Gordon from Duxbury Networks

• Aruba Distinguished Partner Engineer of the Year – Dean Horsten from MySky

• Aruba Deal of Year Award – Intelsys

• Aruba Emerging partner of the year – MySky

• Aruba Growth Partner of the Year – Dimension Data

• Aruba Distributor of the Year – Duxbury Networks

• Aruba Elite Partner of the year – Datacentrix

• HPE Compute Partner of the Year – Datacentrix

• HPE Storage Partner of the Year – Ubuntu Technologies

• HPE Service Delivery Partner of the Year – EOH

• HPE Pointnext Partner of the Year – BCX

• HPE HiT Sales Ambassador of the Year – Nathan Thierney from Tarsus

• HPE HiT Pre-Sales Ambassador of the Year – Jacques Lewis from EOH

• HPE HiT Service Delivery Engineer of the Year – Franz Pienaar from Datacentrix

• HPE Coastal Ambassador of the Year – Riaan Taylor from Dimension Data Cape Town

• Alliances Partner of the Year Award – Microsoft

• HPE Distribution Product Manager of the Year – Celicia Van Den Berg from Tarsus

• HPE HiT Distributor of the Year – Axiz

• HiT Business Partner of the Year – Introstat

• HiT Silver Partner of the Year – Ubuntu Technologies

• HiT Gold Partner of the Year – First Technology

• HiT Platinum Partner of the Year – EOH

