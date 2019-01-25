Intel posts record annual revenue

Intel has reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, with quarterly revenue up 9% to $18,7-billion and full-year revenue at an all-time record of $70,8-billion – and increase of 13%.

In 2018, Intel generated a record $29,4-billion cash from operations, generated $14,3-billion of free cash flow and returned nearly $16,3-billion to shareholders. It is expecting record 2019 revenue of approximately $71,5-billion and first-quarter revenue of approximately $16-billion.

The company also announced that its board of directors has approved a 5% increase in its cash dividend to $1,26 per-share on an annual basis.The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0,315 per-share on the company’s common stock, which will be payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 7.

“2018 was a truly remarkable year for Intel with record revenue in every business segment and record profits as we transform the company to pursue our biggest market opportunity ever,” says Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO. “In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue, expanded earnings and previewed new 10nm-based products that position Intel to compete and win going forward. Looking ahead, we are forecasting another record year and raising the dividend based on our view that the explosive growth of data will drive continued demand for Intel products.”