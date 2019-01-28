Spark Schools opts for itslearning

Spark Schools has selected the itslearning learning management system as its learning platform.

In August 2018, itslearning and Google created the learning management system (LMS) integration with G Suite, prompting interest from Spark Schools which already uses Google Classroom.

Starting as a Google Classroom customer for their 15 schools in 2017, Spark Schools decided to move to an enterprise Learning Management System (LMS). A referral by Google for Education led to negotiations with the Norwegian-based itslearning in late 2018.

“We are proud to announce that we have partnered with Spark Schools in South Africa. An initial base of more than 10 000 users may double as Spark Schools has 21 schools today and is opening new schools every year,” says Thomas Gunleiksrud, vice-president of international sales at itslearning.

Since its foundation in 2012, Spark Schools and its co-founder and CEO Stacey Brewer have been recognised in South Africa for providing quality affordable primary school education. Spark Schools opened its first high school in Johannesburg this year.

Some of the awards received by Brewer include All Africa Business Leader Award (AABLA) – Innovator of the Year (2016) and EOY Innovator of the Year Award (2016). These recognitions affirm the organisation’s belief that quality and affordability are not mutually exclusive when it comes to excellent education.

Gunleiksrud continues: “Spark Schools is a really innovative network of private schools in South Africa. They aim to combine the best of education technology from around the world with best practices from the traditional classroom, to create world class education.”

Now, along with itslearning, Spark Schools can integrate the best LMS for Grades R to 12 into their academic programmes and better adapt instruction to the needs of every student.

“Spark’s vision is for South Africa to lead global education and we believe that by partnering with itslearning and Google we will be able to achieve the vision and mission of ensuring access to high quality education for all South Africans,” says Brewer.