Akesh Lalla is new country manager at SAS

Akesh Lalla has been appointed as South African country manager for SAS Institute, reporting directly to vice-president for Africa Desan Naidoo.

Lalla most recently served as SAP SuccessFactors director for Africa.

“With over 20 years of experience in IT and the technology industry, Lalla will bring strong leadership qualities, along with excellent strategy execution and planning skills, to his new role at SAS,” says Naidoo. “Through his solutions-driven approach to operations, I am confident that he is the right person to lead the team in the country.”

Lalla, who holds an MBA from the Tshwane University of Technology, will begin work in his new role effective 1 February 2019.

“Lalla will be instrumental in driving future growth of SAS’s offering and operations within South Africa especially by his first-hand knowledge of the country’s landscape and strong experience in the market,” says SAS senior vice-president: south EMEA, Riad Gydien.