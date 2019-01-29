One Channel’s 1Retail POS solution certified by Acumatica

One Channel’s 1Retail POS Solution has been successfully Certified for Acumatica and recognised as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA).

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimised for ease-of-use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” says Christian Lindberg, vice-president of partner solutions at Acumatica.

“Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognise 1Retail POS Solution as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilises the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands,” he adds.

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, One Channel has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

“We’re honored to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves,” says One Channel CEO Bernard Ford. “This is a testament to the strength of our application and the depth of our integration with the Acumatica platform. With our suite of enhancements and Acumatica’s solid foundation, I believe the sky’s the limit for us.”