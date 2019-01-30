e4 backs its strategic transformation plans

Fintech company, e4, which offers Software-as-a-Service driven digital solutions, has announced the appointment of Ntombi Mphokane, as its first HR and transformation executive.

Responsible for all aspects of HR and transformation across the Group, Mphokane says this is a new role and supports e4’s strategic focus and commitment to being compliant, diverse and sustainable.

“Investing in, and developing people, is a strategic objective for e4. With transformation a key imperative, I am looking forward to building a successful HR practice, focusing on these two areas and evolving the role within the Group. As an ICT company, ensuring we have a sustainable approach to B-BBBEE is also an important focus area,” says Mphokane.

Having worked across multiple industries, Mphokane is excited to make her mark in a technology-dominated business: “Technology has had a significant impact on the role of HR. This function has had to evolve, and the resulting changes cannot be underestimated. It’s important for businesses to be aware of the shift this has created and adapt to the new reality of the working world,” says Mphokane.

One thing, however, that hasn’t changed, she says, is that human behaviour is still critical: “I thrive on seeing people develop, grow and that are ultimately happy. I look forward to establishing my department as a strategic business partner within e4, providing critical services and enabling the company to achieve greater success.”