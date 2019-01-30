One Channel scoops a global award

One Channel, Africa’s leading cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica partner, has for the second consecutive year scooped Acumatica’s International Partner of the Year award.

One Channel North America was also nominated for the Acumatica Innovator of the Year award.

Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, announced the 2019 Partner Award winners during its record-breaking Acumatica Summit 2019 and also announced several milestones, demonstrating the company’s leadership in cloud ERP business management solutions.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford was overwhelmed to receive this award. “We feel honoured to be part of this huge success. “It is clear that customers are using Acumatica to drive the digital transformation of their businesses.

“They are fast realising the importance in having a connected business and that Acumatica Cloud ERP is the best path for transforming their business to thrive in the digital economy,” he explains.

One of the more popular announcements made at the Summit was the launch of One Channel’s 1Retail Point of Sale (POS) Solution, it is now recognised as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA).

During the opening keynote of Acumatica Summit 2019 to more than 1 500 customers and partners, CEO Jon Roskill announced a number of significant company achievements, including 5 000 customers and 88 percent new revenue growth for 2018.

Acumatica recognition in 2018 included:

* Highest customer satisfaction rating among all vendors surveyed as part of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises.

* Winner vs. three other leading ERP platforms in the G2Crowd User Satisfaction Ratings.

* Ranked Highest in Usability on the Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix for the third year in a row.

* Winner of the SIIA CODiE Awards for both Best Cloud ERP Solution and Best Manufacturing Solution.

* Winner of PC Mag’s Editor’s Choice award for the third consecutive year.

“The exceptional work of Acumatica’s team was validated with major, independent industry awards that speak to the quality of our cloud ERP solutions for multiple industries and market segments,” Roskill concludes.