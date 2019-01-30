Redstor looks to Australasia for revenue growth

Redstor, a leading UK-headquartered cloud data management SaaS business, is pressing ahead with aggressive growth plans to treble business by 2020.

The appointment of Duan Botha as pre-sales manager for Australasia underlines Redstor’s long-term strategy to accelerate revenue worldwide.

Botha, who is based near Auckland in New Zealand, aims to capitalise on the growing interest shown in Redstor since the company started disrupting the world of data management.

He will be looking to make rapid strides in Australasia’s evolving data management market by engaging with interested resellers and potential customers.

As well as speaking with prospective clients in Australia’s major cities, Botha will be contacting companies in Auckland, where all but a million of New Zealand’s 4,5-million population reside, and in Wellington, the country’s IT hub.

Redstor’s cloud-based data management also holds significant appeal to organisations in Christchurch following the earthquake there this year, seven years after the one that devastated the New Zealand city, causing $40-billion worth of damage.

Botha says: “How people and companies can be more resilient and better protected from earthquakes is an active topic. One way is to put data in the cloud.

“There is a plenty of opportunity and I expect we will sign up a lot of business quickly.

“It is fantastic how far our product has come in the last three years.

“Redstor offers managed service providers many sellable features in addition to backup and recovery.”

Archiving, disaster recovery, search and insight, and data migration are also available – and all can be managed through Redstor’s single control centre.

By providing on-demand access to all data, wherever it is stored, Redstor is making downtime a thing of the past, while borderless visibility is enhancing organisations’ ability to discover, search and action their data. This is hugely beneficial when it comes to mitigating risk, evidencing compliance and reducing storage costs.

Botha says: “Redstor’s technology helps organisations easily figure out how much of their data is actually inactive – and would be better off archived in the cloud rather than taking up expensive primary storage space.

“Redstor can also be used as a migration tool between hyper-visors. If customers are running VMware and want to migrate to a HyperV environment, they simply back up from one site, recover to another – and they are up and running.”

Having worked at Redstor for the last eight years, most recently as Head of Technical Support in South Africa, Botha has extensive knowledge of the product.

In his previous role, he liaised closely with the Redstor sales team and had input into product management and development.

Paul Evans, Redstor’s co-founder and CEO, says: “In the last year we have grown our cloud data management offering by more than 30% internationally.

“We’ve gained numerous relationships with organisations, who are recognising great value in Redstor’s pioneering cloud data management service. Duan’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we target aggressive growth in Australasia.”