Tibco commits to SA transformation with TechSoft

Tibco Software, a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, has signed a historic and strategic partnership agreement with TechSoft International (TechSoft), formerly Tibco South Africa.

TechSoft is now Tibco’s strategic sub-Sahara partner with Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status, providing customers and partners 135% preferential procurement benefits.

“Tibco realises the need to future-proof the business in line with the demands of the South African economy,” says TechSoft CEO, Sicelo Xulu. “Being a Level 1 B-BBEE business offers our South African customers unrivalled benefits from an international brand such as ours. It also provides us and our channel partners new momentum to accelerate our competitive edge.”

“TechSoft is a business that we are proud to partner with in meeting the unique requirements of the sub-Sahara Africa markets,” says William Hughes, executive VP and chief administrative officer for Tibco Software. “Meeting enhanced B-BBEE requirements, as mandated by South African government policy, ensures that TIBCO can continue to provide competitive advantages to organisations and the many commercial customers in the region who benefit from our global best practice solutions and services.”

The partnership solidifies Tibco’s ongoing participation on TechSoft’s board and gives TechSoft exclusive rights to distribute TIBCO products in sub-Sahara Africa.

TechSoft retains all Tibco South Africa employees and premises.

“We essentially continue operations uninterrupted, so it’s business as usual in that respect,” says Xulu. “However, we’ve also improved the business in a number of ways to the benefits of customers, partners, and employees.”

TechSoft has created its Professional Services Group (PSG) that will provide first-tier support for customers throughout sub-Sahara Africa. Clients will still have access to Tibco’s best practices.

In addition to accelerated opportunities through the new B-BBEE status, channel partners benefit from an agile local executive team, while retaining all the advantages of the powerful international Tibco brand, which represents the opportunity for customers to fuel their digital transformation, adopt the cloud, and become more data-driven. Among its accolades, recent TIBCO successes include being named a global leader in MDM and iPaas.

“Our employees benefit by us providing an improved customer experience by aligning with customer needs and continuing to provide them the best solutions from around the world, enhanced by local support,” says Xulu. “This is an effective solution for an international powerhouse, such as Tibco, to maintain the dependability and trust its reputation encompasses while empowering the local team to pivot quickly in response to local needs.”