US lays charges against Huawei

Huawei has been charged in the US for a raft of offences including conspiracy to defraud the US, bank fraud and theft of trade secrets.

“The charges are the result of years of investigative work conducted by the FBI and our law enforcement partners,” says FBI director Christopher Wray, speaking at a Department of Justice press conference

The Eastern District of New York has charged Huawei, two of its affiliates – Huawei Device USA and Skycom Tech Co – and chief financial officer Meng Wanzou with 13 counts surrounding alleged misrepresentations to the US government and four financial institutions regarding its business in Iran.

An additional 10 charges from Washington state allege that employees at Huawei Device Co and Huawei Device USA worked to steal the details of an innovative and proprietary tool built by T-Mobile to test the performance of new mobile phones prior to launch.