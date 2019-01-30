Xperien expands into new premises

Due to a growing demand for professional IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) services in South Africa, Xperien has had to acquire larger facilities. The bigger premises will enable the company to provide new services to its clients including warehousing and PC reimaging and redeployment of computers.

This move also forms part of Xperien’s growth strategy to provide a wider range of solutions for the effective recovery, reuse and retirement of redundant IT assets. The company provides cost-effective solutions to combat the challenges associated with data loss and to mitigate reputational risk.

Xperien CEO Wale Arewa is optimistic about the future, he says they are now moving into a new era. “The global ITAD market continues to evolve, with growing compliance risk and IT finance. However, there are still many corporates who are yet to understand the benefits of our continuous IT lifecycle solution.”

There is far more critical data to sanitise and hardware to properly dispose of because of the dramatic increase of IoT, mobile and connected smart devices. Furthermore, with more companies moving their datacentres to the cloud, they often abandon large quantities of enterprise hardware in the process.

“The industry has also seen a shift in product and global compliance requirements like the GDRP that has put increasing pressure on traditional ITAD processes, forcing companies to find more effective solutions,” he adds.

Companies can accomplish some of the core disposition services in-house, but they are fast realising that data sanitisation, transportation logistics,warehousing and recycling represent the greatest potential risk and should be outsourced to experienced ITAD vendors.

“It is crucial for companies to find a balance between cost efficiency and risk mitigation to address the risks ITAD-related data security and improper recycling pose to their brand. They need to partner with ITAD specialists to better identify which ITAD processes they require,” he concludes.