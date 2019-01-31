Fake social media accounts impersonate Thandi Modise

The Office of the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has noted a number of fictitious social media accounts impersonating chairperson Thandi Modise.

The NCOP office has issued a statement clarifying that Modise does not have any active social media accounts.

It adds that the various fake accounts in her name have been reported to the relevant companies.

The NCOP office adds that some of the fake accounts are being used in a scam aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people into donating money into a fraudulent “European Development Fund”.

Others claim that Modise will be able to connect them to “international funders”.