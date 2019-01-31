Lenovo laptops amplify learning experiences

Lenovo has announced an enhanced laptop lineup intended specifically to provide students and teachers in education institutions with a more personalized learning experience.

Offering a broad choice of specifically designed models with solid reliability, the range of Chromebook and Windows enabled systems offer a superior user experience for students and educators alike.

The Lenovo 100e and the multi-mode 300e and 500e second generation models are a direct result of Lenovo’s continued investment in meeting the needs of education institutions.

The all-new thin and light Lenovo 14w model provides more power, storage and screen real estate for advanced higher education or enterprise users.

Both families have been developed to offer smart, thoughtful technology to increase productivity, efficiency, and innovation in education.

Highlights of the new line-up include:

New thin and light AMD-powered Lenovo 14w with Windows 10, at just 17mm thin and weighing 1,5kg is engineered to offer higher performance capabilities for users with more advanced computing needs

The redesigned Lenovo 300e with Windows 10 supports pencil touch, an optional garaged pen and World-Facing Camera for heightened user interaction in all modes

Windows models include support for Microsoft Intune Management system

The refreshed portfolio has standard USB type-C power and include reinforced ports and hinges and improved mechanically anchored keyboards. Furthermore, the 11-inch systems also include rubber bumpers for improved protection in classroom environments

Lenovo 500e Chromebook features garaged pen which is great for extended writing and designing on the go

The 500e Chromebook includes a World-Facing Camera making it easier to record and take pictures and videos in all modes; optional on the 300e Chromebook

The Chromebook models include support for Google Classroom and G Suite for Education

The complete education portfolio is MIL-SPEC tested with six methods and 12 procedures

The global education market growth continues to outpace the overall PC business. With unit growth expected to exceed 20% over the next four years, volumes will exceed 30-million units with the convertible market exhibiting the strongest growth.

Jerry Paradise, vice president, Lenovo Commercial Product Portfolio wants to capture that growth with a custom-designed portfolio: “We recognize the important role technology plays in classrooms and the large investments required by institutions to empower students and teachers.

“Our education segment solutions and devices are a direct result of customer experience insights, and by leveraging our strong engineering heritage and world-class reliability, we can deliver technology that people can depend on.”