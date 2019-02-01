Apple blocks Google app

Apple has blocked Google from running its internally-built iOS apps.

Google has been running a voluntary programme offering an incentive to users who allow Google to monitor their activities through an installed app.

It would appear that the block is in response to a violation of Apple’s developer terms since the licence under which the app was developed restricts it to employees — instead of which, it was distributed more widely.

The two companies have both indicated that they are working together to solve the impasse.