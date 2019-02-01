IBM is AI patent leader in first global report

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has released its first ever Technology Trends 2019 Artificial Intelligence report, naming IBM as the global leader in AI patent applications.

The report identifies IBM as having the largest portfolio of AI patent applications — with a number of innovations across a variety of AI-related areas, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, and machine learning. Earlier this year, IBM was also named the leader in granted AI patents by the USTPO and IFI Claims Patent Service.

With more than 3,000 scientists around the world, IBM is continually pioneering the future of AI. Some examples of groundbreaking invention over the past year include Project Debater, a first-of-a-kind AI system from IBM Research that can debate humans on complex topics. IBM inventors patented an approach to use machine learning to identify evidence, such as relevant text segments in unstructured text data, which supports or opposes a claim or topic under consideration. This could help provide advancements in how machines and humans interact in conversation.

IBM inventors have patented an intelligent system that could be used to identify, characterise, and monitor vertical temperature profiles and gradients, which affect marine life, in lakes and other aquatic ecosystems. Analytics combined with the IBM Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) mapping has helped IBM along with collaborators to engineer the world’s smartest lake, Lake George.

“Phishing” occurs when a person or computer system tries to obtain sensitive information from unknowing victims. Most recently, phishers have turned to voice phishing, or “vishing”, in which unsuspecting victims are called directly and “vishers” use a voice over IP (VoIP) system to mask their identity. IBM has patented an AI system that could, with permission from the primary user, analyze conversation patterns between two parties in order to identify attempts by one of the parties to deceive the other. The system could send an alert message in real-time to warn a potential vishing victim and help company IT experts better prevent and manage computer and mobile security threats.