MTN expects better earnings for 2018

MTN is confident that it will announce improved earnings for the year ended 31 December.

In a trading statement today, the company advises shareholder that it expects to report an improvement of at least 20% or 36.4 cents and 49.2 cents respectively in both headline earnings per share (HEPS) and attributable earnings per share (EPS) for the 12-month period.

Last years HEPS was 182 cents and attributable EPS was 246 cents.

MTN will issue a further trading statement once it is reasonably sure of the likely range within which the HEPS and EPS are expected to be finalised.