SkyGroup Communications adds Yealink

SkyGroup Communications has added Yealink’s voice and video portfolio for Microsoft Teams to its growing communications portfolio.

The announcement enables resellers to now add Microsoft Teams to their Yealink toolbox, enabling a customer’s smooth transition from Skype for Business to Teams.

The full portfolio includes complete compatibility between Teams and Yealink, via a new range of audio and video devices, that include shared devices (VC200, CP960 and Skype Room Systems). The range enables a customer to improve the communications in their offices, huddle rooms or large conference rooms.

“With the new range customers can be assured of a solution that simplifies device transition when moving to Teams, while providing a new feature rich set of benefits evidenced in a consistent user interface that includes both the calling and meeting features of Teams, on superior sound and communications solutions from Yealink,” says Dirk Schreuder, sales and marketing director at SkyGroup Communications.

According to Yealink, its conference audio devices (CP960) can now also be upgraded from Skype for Business to Teams and its video devices (Skype Room Systems) are compatible with both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

The full range includes: a video solution for desktops and huddle rooms with Yealink’s Android-based VC200; as well as Skype Room Systems for mid-sized rooms and boardrooms with the Yealink Skype Room Systems (SRS) that includes the MVC500 for small rooms and huddle rooms and the MVC800 for mid-sized and large rooms.

“As one of the longest standing distributors of Yealink in South Africa we are able to provide our resellers and their customers with the pre- and post-sales support, training and resources they need to implement effective solutions that complement and expand their unified communications needs.

“By bringing customers the best of Yealink and the best on Microsoft in a single solution means that end users can future proof their business communications needs while being assured of tried and tested technologies that work,” adds van Schreuder.