Accenture to apply intelligence to SA mining

Accenture has announced plans to launch a new Applied Intelligence Studio for Mining in Johannesburg.

The studio will apply the latest in data science and artificial intelligence technologies with new data sources for real-time co-creation of innovative digital solutions that can help mining companies solve some of their hardest analytical problems. It is expected to open in February 2019.

“Volatile commodity prices, rising input costs and changing global demand for commodities require mining companies to rethink their strategies and business models to remain competitive,” says Rachael Bartels, a senior MD who leads Accenture’s mining business globally. “They are increasingly looking to apply advanced analytics to reimagine processes, unlock trapped value, and drive operational excellence in their businesses today and position themselves for growth tomorrow.”

The new Applied Intelligence Studio for Mining will bring together leading data science capabilities from Accenture Applied Intelligence and deep industry expertise from Accenture’s mining industry group. Located in Johannesburg, the studio will give global and local clients access to deep mining expertise, given the importance of the mining sector in South Africa and the strong focus of local universities on mining and data skills.

“We are currently recruiting data scientists with engineering and mining experience to rapidly scale the studio’s capabilities,” says Dr Caroline Belrose, Accenture Applied Intelligence and data science lead for Africa. “They will join Accenture Applied Intelligence’s global team of more than 3,000 data scientists and work collaboratively with our global digital and local Accenture teams to deliver digital solutions to address the mining sector’s unique challenges as well as priorities. This work will help ensure operational efficiencies, worker safety and reduce environmental harm.”

The studio will be an important part of Accenture’s network of mining experts – concentrated in major mining regions, including Australia, Brazil, and the United States – to seamlessly bring the best of Accenture to its mining clients.