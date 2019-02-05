Angola Cables gets Uptime certification

Angola Cables’ cable landing station in Fortaleza, Brazil has been awarded Tier III Certification by the Uptime Institute.

The certification recognises the operational efficiency of the infrastructure and facilities constructed as of December 2018.

The construction of the landing station started in early 2017. The infrastructure has been built to accommodate Monet, the international subsea telecommunication cable system which connects Boca Raton in Florida in the US to Fortaleza and Santos in Brazil.

The construction of the facility resulted from the need to have a fully functional landing station that is now certified. This is the first time that a Tier III facility has been built in the region to support a submarine cable and its backhaul, thereby reducing points of failure and to ensure sustained uptime availability.

“Certifications like the one granted to Angola Cables MONET Landing Station by the Uptime Institute puts our infrastructures at a level of excellence and customer service quality that we can be proud of. It also gives us qualified assurances that we are a step closer to realizing our ambitions of providing mission critical Angonap Data Centers that will attract digital companies seeking lower latency connections with a greater capacity for data transmission and data storage – all within a reliable and highly stable environment,” says António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables.