Integrated HCM empowers businesses to master African tax

Amid constant changes to tax and labour legislation, businesses must keep ahead of developments affecting the progressive work environment and the best way to do this is to use a fully integrated single HCM system.

This is according to Ian McAlister, GM of CRS Technologies South Africa, who says that given the realities of economy of scale in today’s market, businesses are forced to do much more with less. Critical resources like skills remain in short supply and there are ongoing challenges such as growth management and scalability.

“This is why an integrated HCM system makes sense. It can cater for all scenarios in operation, including centralisation, locality and globalisation,” says McAlister. “So the critical advantage for business is all the relevant information to manage these scenarios is in one place, more efficient and far easier to handle.

“If we delve into one very important area of labour legislation, governance and compliance, namely tax, we know that tax tables change on a regular basis and different countries also have different rules that govern processes and procedures,” he says.

Any company trading or engaging with a business based in or expanding into Africa, has to understand the nuances and dynamics that make up that country’s tax table and tax system McAlister continues.

He says CRS Technologies places a premium on the value of a single, fully integrated HCM system that is on par with local developments and can be localised to address these challenges.

“An effective HCM system must keep track of employee profiles and should have the ability to provide a macro view of the company’s HR structure and workforce data elements such as employee profiles, the positions they are link to and where they sit within the organisation, department and location. The idea is to secure a well-orchestrated, highly effective people management system that links up training requirements, areas of HR management that needs more attention, performance evaluation and other key factors,” McAlister adds.

If one considers these criteria against the rigid, uncompromising set up of tax structures and systems, there is obvious value in having a centralised system.

CRS Technologies confirms that it has updated the 2019 Tax Tables for several African countries in its service portfolio. These countries include Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Tunisia.