Metrofibre targets Afrikaans users with fast Internet

Metrofibre Networx (MFN) has launched Aitsa.com, an ISP that will focus on providing connectivity (fibre and ADSL) services to the Afrikaans market.

According to the head of Aitsa.com Cornelius Jansen van Rensburg, the ISP is the most recent initiative of MetroFibre Networx, after its 2018 launch of Gigago.co.za.

“Aitsa.com is about embracing the diversity of South Africa. We believe that every South African should be able to partake in the economy and receive products and services in the same language in which they think, dream and speak,” he says. “Therefore, the purpose of the Aitsa.com project is not just to sell a service, but to actively support the inclusive promotion of Afrikaans within a multi-lingual context. Aitsa.com has also launched a bursary fund aimed at assisting deserving and needy young South Africans.”

Like its counterpart Gigago.co.za, Aitsa.com provides uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled packages, on a standard pricing model.