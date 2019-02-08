AI-based operations engine simplifies managed services

The Ericsson Operations Engine directly and proactively addresses service providers’ managed services complexity challenges as the industry moves to the reality of 5G and IoT.

The Ericsson Operations Engine has three building blocks:

* Service-centric business model based on business outcomes: Using AI, automation and data insights, the Ericsson Operations Engine addresses targeted business outcomes for service providers such as enhanced customer experience, revenue growth and efficiency.

* End-to-end capabilities: delivering on business outcomes through AI-based design, planning and optimisation, data-driven operations, dynamic deployment, applications development, and collaborative innovation.

* Components: Best-in-class tools and processes that leverage data, AI and automation as well as expertise and investments in the service provider domain.

Peter Laurin, senior vice-president and head of managed services at Ericsson, says: “Networks are quickly becoming significantly more complex to operate as we introduce IoT and 5G at scale, and virtualize core networks, while aiming to enhance user experience at the same time.

“The Ericsson Operations Engine enables us to create sustainable differentiation for our managed services customers as it evolves operations from being network-centric to user experience-centric. It fundamentally changes our way of operating networks from reactive to proactive, leveraging data, automation and artificial intelligence.”

Curtis Price, program vice-president: infrastructure services at IDC, says: “Managed services will play a significant role in the service providers transformation initiatives taking place worldwide.

“Nearly 65% of service providers indicate that managed services will be key in addressing their main operational concerns around customer satisfaction – improving customer experience is the number one factor that will influence service providers use of managed services – revenue growth and cost efficiency. It’s also clear that advanced technologies like AI, automation and analytics represent the underlying pillars for supporting and enabling operational transformation through managed services partnerships.”