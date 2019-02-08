DVT gets new Gauteng home

Software development and testing company DVT, along with the Dynamic Technologies group companies, has relocated to new offices in Rosebank to accommodate the expansion of the organisation.

The premises, Dynamic Tech House, comprises a total space of 5 000 m² featuring basement parking, a triple-volume foyer, a massive roof garden and state-of-the-art training facilities. Many green elements are included such as LED and on-off movement sensor lights, heat reflective glass throughout the building and 48 hours back-up water supply.

“Our new offices in Rosebank will allow us to increase our outsourced custom software development and test automation services to clients in South Africa and abroad,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT.

“In addition, the DVT Academy can now provide more classroom-based training from our on-site training facility. We also look forward to hosting industry meet-ups and client events.”

Van der Merwe notes that DVT’s 2019 developer graduates are already making good use of the on-site learning centre whilst gaining experience on projects in the office.

“As a number of the Dynamic Technologies group companies are now together in one office in Gauteng, we expect more collaboration within the group and an increased ability to provide our clients with a wide and extensive range of software-related services.”

Chris Wilkins, CEO of Dynamic Technologies, says: “As the original founder of the group, this move fills me with excitement. We have long needed to have a home that reflects our size, reputation and growth trajectory. This new stand-alone building will be a great place to work, a venue to hold our own events of up to 150 people at a time, and a home that can accommodate future growth and expansion.”

Dynamic Technologies comprises ten group companies employing over 1000 staff, with five offices in London, Johannesburg, Pretoria (Centurion), Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. Together, the group companies offer a wide range of specialised technology and software solutions to global enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses and start-up clients. Skills development and training form an integral part of the group.

DVT was established in 1999 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.