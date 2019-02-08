Fujitsu among world’s most admired companies

Fujitsu has been named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies”.

This year, 680 companies were nominated from 52 industries as the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” of which 330 were selected (16 of which were Japanese companies).

Fujitsu was selected as part of the IT Services industry with high evaluations in categories including Global Competitiveness and Innovation.

Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry, the annually published “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is determined based on a survey of 3 750 executives and directors at global companies and securities analysts.

Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness.

Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.