New head for SAP’s Central Africa region

SAP Africa has announced the appointment of the MD for a newly-formed Central African region.

SAP veteran and respected business leader Pedro Guerreiro, who was appointed as managing director for Lusophone Africa in 2015 and West Africa in 2017, will lead the implementation of the company’s vision to make the world run better in a new expanded region consisting of East Africa, West Africa, and Lusophone Africa.

Cathy Smith, MD of SAP Africa, comments: “Pedro has been an integral part of our company’s success in supporting the digital transformation of public and private sector enterprises in Africa. His impeccable track record, depth of insight and understanding of the challenges faced by modern organisations will be invaluable as we support the growth of Intelligent Enterprises across the African continent.”

Guerreiro joined SAP in 1998 and has held various leadership positions within the business in the US, Europe, and Africa. His deep sector knowledge in natural resources and energy has seen him lead successful operations in the resource-rich West, East, Central and Lusophone Africa regions. He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as an MBA from the Universidade Catolica Portuguesa in Lisbon, Portugal.